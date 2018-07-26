Jennifer Page steps into new role as Dean of Academic Affairs at North Florida Community College

Story submitted

Jennifer Page stepped onto the North Florida Community College campus as a student, recently graduated from Suwannee High School, in 1995 and essentially began her NFCC career. She began accumulating knowledge on that first day that would later serve her well as an NFCC administrator. After receiving an Associate in Arts degree, she moved on to earn a B.S. in English Education from Florida State University and a Master’s in Education from the University of North Florida. In 2010 she returned to campus as an adjunct instructor teaching English and Student Life Skills. She became a full-time faculty member in 2012, was promoted to Academic Success Center Coordinator in 2014 and in 2015 moved to the Office of Academic Affairs as Director of Curriculum and Instruction. This April she was named NFCC’s new Dean of Academic Affairs.

“I have been fortunate to experience different roles preparing me for this opportunity – classroom teacher, academic support coordinator and administrator,” said Page. “For three years, Dean Frances Adleburg [retired] allowed me to work side-by-side with her. Her leadership helped prepare me for what has so far felt like a seamless transition into my new role.”

As Dean, Page wants to help fuel the success of programs, courses and, most importantly, students at NFCC. Her office has two new projects on the horizon to do exactly that. “I’m excited about our initiative to reduce the cost of textbooks by implementing Open Educational Resources (OER) across the curriculum. Our goal is to eventually offer a complete degree with no textbook costs. I’m also excited about expanding our distance learning opportunities, making it possible for a student to complete an A.A. degree completely online.”

“Helping students reach their academic and career goals will drive everything I do,” said Page. “And when it’s all said and done, I hope faculty will feel that I did my best to give them the support, resources and encouragement needed for them to do their jobs well.”

Page credits NFCC’s caring and talented faculty, her assistant Cheri Green and her “work family” with making her job rewarding. “I can walk into any office on this campus and be greeted by individuals who are committed to serving NFCC’s students. We are a team: we share common goals, we help each other and we learn from one another.”

Page is a native of Suwannee County and grew up in Dowling Park. She currently lives in Madison with her husband Ernie. They have been married for 15 years and have two children: Logan, 8, and Abby, 6.