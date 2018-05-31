Jerrall “Jerry” Donn Glenn, 71, left this earth bound for Heaven on Monday, May 28, 2018.

He was born on November 4, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas to Lynn Donnell Glenn and Blossom Brown. He attended Trinity University before coming to Tallahassee to complete his Masters in Physics at Florida State University. He quickly found a church home at Temple Baptist Church, where he met and married Beverly Danice Blair. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Danice Glenn; daughters, Brenda Kaye McClellan (Mac), Rebecca Sue Reber (Ed) and Sarah Elizabeth Enriquez (Dominick); sons, William “Billy” Joseph Glenn and Benjamin Blair Glenn (Abbie); grandchildren, Kevin Klempel, Charles Glenn, Brooke Anderson (Garrett), Hannah Reber, Hylton Reber, Lauren Glenn, Megan Glenn, Drew Glenn, Grace Glenn and great-grandson, Hunter Anderson. He also had many nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.

Jerry worked at several state agencies before settling in at MIS Software Development and Marquis Software Development for the final 35 years of his career.

Jerry loved reading, and watching old westerns with Danice. His favorite western was High Noon, whose theme was to stand, alone if necessary, to ensure justice and righteousness prevailed. Jerry was a man willing to stand alone against wrong and do the right thing.

Services will be Saturday, June 2, at First Baptist Church in Monticello, at 325 West Washington Street. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon and followed by the funeral service.

