Jerry Alvin Grubbs, Jr. “Alvin”, 61 of Monticello, FL, passed away on Jan. 30, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Jana Hunter Grubbs. Alvin is lovingly remembered by his parents, Jerry and Doris Grubbs; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Don Barfield; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Ronald Bishop; grandchildren, Kristina Everly and R.J. Bishop, as well as many other family members and life-long friends.

Alvin graduated from Aucilla Christian Academy in 1975. He married the love of his life Jana on January 27, 1978. He was a loving family man, respected business owner and avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed restoring classic cars and traveling. Alvin’s happiest times were spent on the family farm surrounded by everything he loved.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held at Roseland Cemetery on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home of Monticello.

Related