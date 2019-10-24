Jerry (Buddy) R. Letchworth II passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Bismarck, N.D. He was 59 years old.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda; his mother, Bonnie Strade (Robert); a son, Wendall Brinson (Jenny); a daughter, Angie Gibson (Michael); a sister, Cherie Letchworth Turner (Donald); a brother, Micah Letchworth; a nephew, Jarrod Turner, as well as many other nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Jerry Letchworth graduated from Greenville High School in 1978. He worked in construction and the rental business throughout Arkansas, Florida and North Dakota for many years.

A memorial service will be held in North Dakota and then he will return home.

God bless you, Buddy. We will sorely miss you.

