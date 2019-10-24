Jerry (Buddy) R. Letchworth II passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Bismarck, N.D. He was 59 years old.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda; his mother, Bonnie Strade (Robert); a son, Wendall Brinson (Jenny); a daughter, Angie Gibson (Michael); a sister, Cherie Letchworth Turner (Donald); a brother, Micah Letchworth; a nephew, Jarrod Turner, as well as many other nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jerry Letchworth graduated from Greenville High School in 1978. He worked in construction and the rental business throughout Arkansas, Florida and North Dakota for many years.
A memorial service will be held in North Dakota and then he will return home.
God bless you, Buddy. We will sorely miss you.
Jerry (Buddy) R. Letchworth II
Jerry (Buddy) R. Letchworth II passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Bismarck, N.D. He was 59 years old.