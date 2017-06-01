

Jerry Carter Peel, 75, of Madison County, FL, died May 27, 2017 in Tallahassee.

He was born in St. Petersburg, FL on April 21, 1942, the second child of Jerome and Ann Peel.

Jerry retired as a SMSGT, having served his country in the United States Air Force for twenty years. He was an aircraft maintenance superintendent, and during the course of his career was stationed at bases in Illinois, Germany, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Survivors include his wife, Carol M. Peel of Madison; a daughter, Darlene McCoy, of O’Fallon, IL; two step-sons, Brian Davis of Calhoun, GA, and Jason Davis of Ft. Mills, SC; his father Jerome Peel, of Aucilla, FL; three brothers, John (Nancy) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Daniel (Margie) of Madison, and Floyd, of Aucilla.

Jerry is predeceased by his mother, Ann Davis Peel, and his sister, Judy Peel Kennedy.

Services to honor Jerry will take place at a later date.

