JES/JCMHS to consolidate State rejects district’s Turnaround Plan

State rejects district’s Turnaround Plan

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Despite Jefferson County district officials coming together and sounding hopeful at the last school board meeting (January 9), administrators, staff, faculty, students, parents and volunteers were dealt another blow at the State Board of Education meeting Tuesday, January 17, when DOE rejected the Turnaround Plan for the third time.

Hershel Lyons, P-K through 12 Public Schools Chancellor, had been at the January 9 meeting and previous school board meetings, where he had said he wanted to work with the district to help get their plan approved, yet at the State board meeting he had a laundry list of objections to the plan, including:

• JCMHS is currently being led by an interim principal Lyons referred to as having “no turnaround experience” (while the school has to have someone in leadership until a permanent Turnaround principal can be found, apparently an interim/temporary principal without “turnaround certification” did not sit well with the State either).

• A lack of evidence that the district has been trying to find and recruit both a Turnaround principal and a director of curriculum (at the State board meeting, Superintendent Marianne Arbulu, with 25 working days in office at that point, stated that she and her staff had been working to stabilize the district financially before moving onto the academic side – which will require money in order to hire the people that the State wants in place).

Lyons also noted that the last time JCMHS had received a passing grade of ‘C’ was in 2003, and the last time the JES received as ‘C’ was in 2009. However, JES came within three percentage points of a ‘C’ during the 2015-16 school year; principal Elijah Key and assistant principal Elizabeth De Cardenas have repeatedly stated that with continued forward momentum built on continued hard work from the past and present, JES will achieve a ‘C’ in 2016-17.

The middle high school has had, and continues to have, more than its share of problems, from dwindling resources to student underachievement.

The Turnaround Plan, revised three times at the State’s behest, spelled out how these problems would be addressed going forward.

Thus, to some present at the State meeting, the multiple objections began to feel like a piling on. Certainly statements such as those made by DOE board member Tom Grady, a securities lawyer and former state representative from Naples, who has sat on a few other education boards, did little to help and displayed lack of complete knowledge of the situation. When he claimed that the Jefferson school system “has failed an entire generation of kids,” he was apparently unaware of a report from the very same State DOE showing that JCMHS’ graduation rate had risen (with some ups and downs) in the last five years, from 42.6 percent in 2011-12 to 70.0 percent in 2015-16; this despite problems that included continually having to do more with less year after year (details of this DOE report were highlighted in the January 20, 2017 edition of the Jefferson Journal).

And, the State board as a whole did seem encouraged by the district’s participation in the federal “Success For All” program, which offers professional development for teachers, with classroom observations every month through spring, teacher coaching and state representatives working in the schools.

Nevertheless, DOE decided that, at the January 17 State Board of Education meeting, to let the hammer fall, handing down an ultimatum that consisted of three choices: closure, an external operator to instruct the board how to run things, or a charter company to come in with its own board to run the district.

The district called a special emergency meeting for January 23 to discuss these options and prepare a revised plan that includes one of the three options, to present to the state board February 16, 2017.

The board discussed the three options. A charter company was one of the most objectionable, especially after remarks from Major Ken Watson of the middle high school’s JROTC program, who read off a long list of benefits that would go away under a charter company, including teacher jobs and retirement, free/reduced price lunches, and abolishing the JROTC program, which Watson called “a bridge to college” for many cadets, with its financial benefits for those who qualified for and chose military service. Once JROTC was abolished, it would literally take an act of Congress for a restart.

An external operator was also objectionable to many, as such an operator would also have total discretion for hiring and firing.

Closure was not an option either, for anyone, leading to several school board members pushing for consolidation, moving the elementary school onto the middle high school campus. Arbulu opposed consolidation, considering it a strategic mistake, akin to putting all the district’s eggs in one basket. “If we consolidate, we leave ourselves open to an easy takeover (by the state),” she said at one point.

The discussion was a lengthy one, with several people addressing the board, some saying that they had originally opposed consolidation, but now felt that it would happen anyway, no matter what.

With several school board members pushing for consolidation of the elementary and middle high school, feeling that this was what the State had wanted all along, the final vote was 5/0 for consolidation.

With that vote, the district now begins working toward consolidation, which will take place over the summer. Starting in the fall, JES will be on the campus of JCMHS.

It also opens up “a lot of unknowns,” said Arbulu after the meeting, including would the schools retain separate identities simply sharing a campus, or would they be considered one P-K through 12 entity.

The 2017-18 budget must be reworked to reflect the consolidation, among many other adjustments.

There is a lot more work to do now before the next State meeting February 16, when the district must submit its revised plan.