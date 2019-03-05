At a time when states like New York are placing the right to murder an unborn baby in their constitution even to say that the procedure does not have to be performed by a doctor, and, if it is unsuccessful and the child lives through the abortion attempt, it may then be murdered after birth is given.

At a time when in Florida we can be jailed for disturbing a sea turtle's nest with eggs of unhatched turtles, I simply ask: What have we become?

Makes me think of the shortest verse in the Bible, "Jesus wept".

Geoff Monge