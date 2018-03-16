Jews for Jesus to speak on March 25

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Elizabeth Baptist Church, located a 4124 Bassett Dairy Road, invites all to hear a presentation given by Jews for Jesus on Sunday, March 25 at 6 p.m.

The topic will be “Christ in the Passover – A traditional Jewish Seder” and a supper will be served during the presentation. RSVP is required by Sunday, March 18 but admission is free.

For more information and to RSVP, call the church's office at (850) 997-8444 or email secretary@ebcmonticello.com.

Jews for Jesus is an agency that proclaims Jesus is the Messiah of Israel and Savior of the world. The late Moishe Rosen, a Jew who has believed in Jesus for over 35 years, founded the organization. However, Dr. Rosen was quick to point out that he did not “start” Jews for Jesus.

“Jews for Jesus began about 2,000 years ago, around 32 C.S., give or take a year. Jesus' first disciples were Jewish and there have been some Jewish people who believed in him ever since.”

The organization has permanent branches in eight North American cities (San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Washington D.C., and Ft. Lauderdale) as well as over 127 volunteer chapters spanning some 41 states and five countries.

The group's international branches are headquartered in Johannesburg, London, Paris, Odessa, Moscow, Essen, Rio de Janeiro, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Tel Aviv.

To the Jews for Jesus, believing in Jesus makes sense in light of the Jewish Bible and in light of their experiences as believers. For those who argue that Christianity contradicts the meaning of Judaism, the Jews for Jesus say there are answers, which their representative will happily discuss after the presentation.