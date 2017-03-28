Earle James Esner, Jr. passed away on March 21, 2017, at Brynwood Nursing Center in Monticello, Florida, after a long battle with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).

Jim was born on February 8, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio to Earle James Esner, Sr. and Janet MacIntosh LePan. He graduated from Brecksville High School in Brecksville, Ohio, where he was on the football and wrestling teams. He also graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio with a degree in Business Administration.

Jim spent much of his adult life in Tallahassee and Shell Point, Florida. While in Shell Point he was a real estate broker with Shell Point Realty and Century 21 Florida Coastal Properties. Jim had a real love for serving the community as a first responder and fire fighter on the Apalachee Bay Volunteer Fire Department. In 2001 – 2006 he served as the Fire Chief of the ABVFD, an honor and privilege that he held with pride.

Also while in Shell Point, with a great concern for the environment, Jim cleaned a 2 mile stretch of Shell Point Road every week. For this he was recognized yearly by the Keep Wakulla County Beautiful Committee. Jim attended the Seafarer’s Chapel in Shell Point where he spoke regularly on Sunday mornings.

Upon moving to Monticello in 2012, Jim continued his community service by working at the Wag the Dog Humane Society Thrift Store and the Eagle’s Wings Food Pantry. He also worked with the First United Methodist Church Men’s Group.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Jane; sons Jay (Paige), Gulf Breeze, Florida and Chris (Paula), Navarre, Florida; grandchildren Taylor, Jake, and Reese, Gulf Breeze, and Chris, Bo, and Nate, Navarre, Florida. He is also survived by a brother Edward (April) of Scottsdale, Arizona, a sister Judy Neill of Sun City, Arizona and a sister Lynda Esner of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Jim will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Monticello, Florida on Friday, March 31, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will follow in the Family Ministry Center at the Church. Donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, Florida 32308 or the Brain Support Network (a nonprofit that helps families with brain donations), P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, California 94026. Tholley and Sarah Taylor with Lifesong (850-627-1111) are assisting the family with arrangements.

