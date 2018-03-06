JoAnn Ferrė, of Tallahassee, died peacefully at home on January 28, 2018.

She was born on October 12, 1962 in Port Chester, NY to Jose Ferrė and Joanne Singletary. The family soon moved south and JoAnn spent the majority of her childhood travelling throughout Mexico and South America. She was educated at the Lincoln School in San Jose, Costa Rica graduating in 1980.

She is survived by her mother, Joanne E. O’Donnell; two daughters, Christina and Jessica; one son, Patrick; two granddaughters, Genesis and Isabella; and her long-time companion, Thom Robinson.

In addition, she leaves behind many friends from her years in the food service industry. From 1998 to 2008 she was the co-owner/ manager of the Courtyard Restaurant in Monticello, FL. She later worked at upscale restaurants in Tallahassee including Chez Pierre and Food Glorious Food.

Beginning In 2015 she attended Tallahassee Community College and got a degree in accounting and continued on into the insurance field. She was well known locally for her creativity, love of life and her love of animals. Her favorite place to volunteer was the Tallahassee Junior Museum.

Her ashes were interred in her favorite flower garden at home. A Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on March 7, 2018 at the Indian Springs Baptist Church, 5593 Veterans Memorial Drive, Tallahassee Fl. 32309.

Lifesong (www.lifesongfunerals.com or (850) 627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.

