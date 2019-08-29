Joe Daniels, Sr., 48, of Tallahassee, Fla. and formerly of Monticello, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Greater Fellowship M. B. Church, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at the Church. Survivors include his children: Joe Jr., Dalisa Daniels, Jaishauna Daniels and Travarious Crumitie; parents, Frank and Lillie Walker Daniels; siblings: Lillie Ree, Ernest (Tiffany), Frank Daniels, Jr. and Ricky Walker; and three grandchildren.

Tillman of Monticello is serving the family.

