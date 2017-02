Apostle Joe Lee Nelson, 71, passed away on Jan. 28, 2017.

The Wake/Visitation is Fri., Feb. 3 at the family's home, 545 Poplar St., Monticello, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Service is Sat., Feb. 4 at 11am EST at Monticello Tabernacle of Praise Ministries, Inc. Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

