Joe Lewis Feacher, 82, passed on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at his church, Casa Bianca MBC, with burial following in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing-visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Casa Bianca. Tillman of Monticello is serving the family.

Born in Lamont, Fla., Mr. Feacher was a heavy equipment operator for White Construction Co., from where he retired after 40 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and farmer.

Treasuring his love and legacy are his loving wife, Almary Mosley Allen Feacher; daughters: Sharon Scurry, Shirley (Henry) Coleman and Nartasha Allen; sons: Marvin (Merry) Feacher, David Allen, Jr. and Ira Joe Allen; 14 grand and great-grandchildren; sisters, Myrtle (Bishop Bobby) Smith and Sarah Miller; sisters-in-law, Dora (Joe) Pearson and Eva Swan; brother-in-law, Abe Swan, Jr.; plus numerous other loving relatives and friends.

