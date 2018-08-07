John Arrion Arrington, aged 72, passed peacefully at home in Tallahassee on August 4, 2018. John was born on February 26, 1946 in Port St. Joe, FL. His family lived in Apalachicola and moved to Tallahassee when he was 4 years old. He was fondly known as “Johnny” to his many friends and “Bubba” to his family.

Johnny was a wonderful and generous father to his daughters, and a beloved father figure to his nieces. He was known for his great sense of humor and infectious personality. He was a strong man with a gentle spirit and a kind heart. His perseverance and determination to overcome significant medical challenges was illustrated in his tireless pursuit to live life to its fullest.

He was a long-time Seminole fan and booster, and an avid outdoorsman who truly enjoyed hunting, fishing and being on the water. He retired from the State of Florida after 33 years of service and also served as a private contractor that erected numerous beautiful homes in the Tallahassee area.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Spurgeon and Elma Arrington. He is survived by his wife, Linda Recio and her children, Ashley and Jason; his daughters: Stasey (Ron) Whichel, Arrion (James) Melzer and Sarah (Jeff) Kerwin; six grandchildren: Shane Arrington, Katherine Whichel, Garrison and Ryne Melzer, Caleb and Micah Kerwin; one great grandchild, Kinley Arrington; a sister, Nicki Little of Monticello; three nieces: Dana, Monica and Susan; and a nephew, Kyle.

The memorial service will be held at Culley’s Meadowood Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 8, at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral, located at 4784 Thomasville Road, on Thursday, August 9, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the TCC Foundation “Johnny Arrington Scholarship” at 444 Appleyard Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32304, (850) 201-6066, or online at tcc.fl.edu/foundation. This is a scholarship for students pursuing a career in the construction trades.

