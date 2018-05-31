John D. Rupp, age 74, of Monticello, Florida passed away on May 27, 2018 following a long illness. Mr. Rupp was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to David M. and Anna E. Rupp, who preceded him in death. Mr. Rupp is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra Rupp of Monticello, FL; his children, David (Angela) of Dublin, Ireland; William (Andrea) of Camden-Wyoming, DE; Nancy Wilcox (Douglas) and Anne Polo (Jordan) of Gainesville, FL; brother, Michael (Leslie) of Tallahassee, FL; sister, Kathleen Knight (Gerald) of Penrose, NC; along with his eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Mr. Rupp served his country in the United States Navy, where he attained the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class, and during which time he earned his General Equivalency Diploma. Following his honorable discharge, he moved to Tampa, FL, started his family, and began his career as an operating engineer (IUOE Local 925) in Tampa and Brooksville, FL. He later moved to Monticello and undertook a second career as an officer in the Florida Department of Corrections in Jefferson County. Upon retirement, he enjoyed full-time pursuit of his lifelong activities of hunting, camping, and general outdoorsmanship.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Jefferson County (FL) Humane Society, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Related