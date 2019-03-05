John Henry Harris, affectionately known as “Babro,” was born on Sept. 11, 1951 in Key West, FL, to the late Obie Harris and Nellie Mae Harris Scurry. John was called home to the Lord on Feb. 23, 2019, the appointed date and time designated.

John graduated from Key West High School in 1969. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and settled in Orlando, where he attended college. He relocated to Suitland, MD, and performed as a public servant for the Federal Government for 20 years with the U.S. Air Force Commissary, Meat Department, until retirement in 2012.

John accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Key West, FL by Rev. Jasper Williams. John relocated to Maryland and later joined From the Heart Church Ministries under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. John Cherry as an active member until he relocated to Florida.

He is survived by siblings: Adam (Geneva) Scurry, Frances (Dwight) Jones, Earl Harris, Obie A. Howard, Sr and devoted brother, Austin Harris, Sr.; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Hagan Funeral Service is in charge of the service. A short public viewing will be at 10 a.m. -11 a.m. Funeral service will 11 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Rev. Willie E. Hagan Legacy Funeral Chapel, 175 N. Railraod St., Monticello, FL, (850) 997-1300. Military honors service and commital at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, Tallahassee, FL.

