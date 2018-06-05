John Henry Seabrooks, Jr., 50, of Monticello passed on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 2, at Bethel AME Church, Monticello, with burial Monday, June 4, in Tallahassee National Cemetery. A retired U.S. Navy veteran, he was a graduate of Jefferson County High School and an avid FSU fan. His love will be cherished forever by his son, Cameron Virgil; children who were like his own, Malik and Malika Thompson; grandchildren, Michelle, Marquis, Cameron Jr. and Jamia Virgil; mother, Jacquelyn Adams Seabrooks; brothers, Marvin and Darrin Seabrooks; sisters, Stephanie (Tyrone) Billington and Yvette Grayer; longtime companion, Krystal Farmer and countless other relatives and friends.

Related