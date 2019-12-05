John Henry Thompson Jr

John Henry “Johnny” Thompson Jr. was born August 23, 1961 to the late John H. Thompson, Sr. and Aggie Bell Keaton Thompson.

God looked down and picked another precious flower from the earthly garden on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

John Henry confessed Christ as his personal Savior at an early age, at the Casa Bianca Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of the late Rev. Doc Brewster. He later joined the Welaunee Missionary Baptist Church as a member, under the leadership of the late Rev. A. I Dixie.

John Henry leaves to cherish his precious memories: A devoted long life cousin/friend, Lois Howell-Hunter; two brothers: Ed (Doris) Keaton and Richard (Gloria) Thompson; two sisters: Jeanette Thompson and Renea (Ralph) Cooper; one uncle, Vernon Thompson; a God-brother, Anthony Green; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family preceding him in death are his parents: John and Aggie B. Thompson; daughter, Tabitha Thompson; sisters: Shirley Reddick, Gloria J. Thompson, Geraldine Thompson and Andrea Thompson; brothers: Clarence Thompson and Reginald Thompson; as well as several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Welaunee MB Church. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Hagan Funeral Service, located at 175 N. Railroad St., is charge of the arrangements.

