John L. Allen, Jr. passed away on Wednesday of last week at St. James Rehab Center in Carrabelle, Florida. Johnny's passing occurred after a long battle with several health issues. He was a life-long resident of Jefferson County living in the community of Lloyd. He was the son of John and Ida Allen of Lloyd, Florida. Johnny is survived by his brother Jack Carswell of Monticello, nephews Eddy Carswell and Jeffery Carswell of Dallas, Texas and his cousins Susan Laseman and Sherry Carswell, all of Lloyd. Johnny was a much loved member of his family. He will be greatly missed and often remembered.

