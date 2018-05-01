John Maurice Young passed away in his sleep on April 27, 2018 after a long illness. Dedicated to public service, he served the Jefferson County School System for 26 years. He is survived by his wife Arlene Young; his son John “Jay” Allen Young (Christina); a granddaughter Desiree Young; a grandson Jackson Young; and his sister Allene Young McKenna.

John was preceded in death by his son, James Robert Young; his father, John C. Young; his mother, Elmira Young; and his brother, Jack B. Young.

There is no service planned at this time.

Related