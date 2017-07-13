Johnny Lee Darity, 59 of Tallahassee, passed away on July 5, 2017.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Concord AME Church in Miccosukee, FL., with burial at Concord Cemetery. Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Service 175 North Railroad Street, Monticello, FL (850) 997-1300 is in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2017.

He leaves to cherish his memories a brother, Archie Darity and a sister, Elizabeth Darity both of Tallahassee.

