Jones graduates from FAMU

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

LaTasha Jones will graduate Magna Cum Laude from Florida A&M University on Saturday, December 16, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education.

She is a 2006 graduate of Jefferson County High School and the daughter of Ollie Jones, of Monticello, and the late Randy Jones.

LaTasha is a part of Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Society, National Honor Society of Collegiate Scholars, and National Society of Leadership.

She is also a two-term Honor Roll recipient and a three-term Dean's List recipient. She enjoys reading in her free time and caring for the elderly.

LaTasha is a longtime member of New Bethel AME Church in Monticello, where Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey is pastor.