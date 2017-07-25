Joni Ferguson, former student of the County School System

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Joni Wilson Ferguson is a native of Monticello, and was wholly educated in the Jefferson County Public School System. She came back home recently for a visit with family and friends and to enjoy the Watermelon Festival and other festivities.

In light of recent changes to the school system, she and her parents, former Jefferson County educators, thought it would be a good time to share her story with the community while also providing a different view of what you can do in life, even if you’re not attending the 'best' of schools...

After graduating high school, she attended Florida State University where she earned two degrees, as well as a Master in Business degree from Rollins College, in Winter Park.

Today, she is the Sales Analytics and Insights Director for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. She is responsible for sales incentive plans supporting business for Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, Disney’s Adventures by Disney, and the Aulani products. She also has a team that manages strategy for several lines at the Walt Disney World Resort. Previously, she handled the business strategy and analytics for ESPNs Wide World of Sports at the Orlando Resort. She is a speaker and leadership coach, and a wife and a mom.

Ferguson made something great of herself, even when the odds were unfavorable, according to all the negative news and reports about the Jefferson County School System over the years. She is considered a strong leader with 15+ years of experience delivering results in Consumer and Business-to-Business environments. She's an experienced sales strategist with key strengths in analytics, strategy development, influencing, and business acumen. She’s grown into a dynamic business person, skilled at communicating with clients, executive teams, and internal departments to coordinate yearly goals and objectives. Today, she’s known as an influential business narrator with proven knowledge of corporate finance, capital spending, strategic planning, and analysis.

“I've done some pretty cool stuff with the resources I’ve had,” she says. “It's not what you come from but what you get to. You have to be prepared. I joined this really great place six-months after a random meeting and an interview. I'm not lucky, I was prepared.”

Some of the “cool” stuff has included building a stage at Disney Springs, planning updates to Cinderella’s coach, and helping implement MagicBands at the Orlando parks.

Ferguson says that she is very proud of her hometown upbringing and uses her background each and every day in both decision-making and in coaching. She can be reached through her website leadersamplify.com if her classmates and friends are interested in connecting.

Joni Wilson Ferguson is not the only Jefferson County student to go on through life and make something good with her life. There are many, many other students through the years doing what they love and making a name for themselves. And, it all started with their education in the Jefferson County School System.

Joni is the daughter of Jimmie and Mae Eva Wilson of Monticello. She is the granddaughter of the late Colonel and Eva Smith of Monticello and the late Grant and Elsie Wilson of Sumter, SC.