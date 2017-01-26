Joseph Bradley Cooley, age 78, of Lamont passed away Monday January 24th, 2017 in Tallahassee, FL. Bradley was born on October 18, 1938 in Baltimore Maryland, to the late Joseph and Ester Cooley. Bradley was an active member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Monticello. He enjoyed artifact collecting, long walks around his farm, tending to his cattle, sharing his historical knowledge and talents throughout the community, and most importantly spending time with his family. He was survived by his wife Linda of 49 years, one daughter, Aundria of Lamont, one son, Bradley Jr. (Jenny) of Lamont, and two grandchildren, Marissa and Holden, both of Lamont, two brothers, and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Thursday January 26, 2017 at the St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Monticello Florida. All arrangements are under the care of Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello.

