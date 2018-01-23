Joseph Gerald Taylor ("Joe"), 89, of Jefferson County, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 13, 2018 at his home in Monticello, FL.

Funeral services will be held at The National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, in Tallahassee Florida, time and date have yet to be determined.

Arrangements are by Neptune Society.

Joe Taylor was born in Philadelphia, PA (Germantown) to William Taylor and Mary Witco Taylor on May 8, 1928. He went to school at North East High, PA. He married Dottie Harris Taylor on September 30, 1977 in Tallahassee. He graduated from Florida State University with his Masters in Rehabilitation and was a member of the FSU Men's Gymnastics Team where he was flying high on the Rings and Parallel bars. The team went to the NCAA Championships in 1954-55 and 1955-56 where Joe placed in the top 10 both years. He worked for Vocation and Rehabilitation and eventually retired after 45 years of service to the State of Florida. Joe was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army as well as the Marines.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Taylor.

Joe is survived by his loving spouse Dottie Harris Taylor of Monticello; Children: Robin (Edward) Sokalski, Jeff (Danielle) Taylor, Christine (Christian) Taylor, Tweetie (Russell) Tyre and Beverly Waldrip, Joseph Michael (Amanda) Taylor; Brother: William "Bill" Taylor; Sister: Viola Springer; Grandchildren: Arron Sokalski, Rachel and Rosalind Tyre, Harrison and Taylor Waldrip, Brittney and William Taylor as well as three great grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to Jefferson Senior Citizens Center.

The family of Joe Taylor wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center and Big Bend Hospice.

