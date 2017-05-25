Joseph Lee Thompson was born January 7, 1948 to Mary L. Thompson-Williams and Joe Miles. Stepfather King James Williams. He answered the Master's call on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at St. Vincent Hospital, Jacksonville, FL.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Monticello Tabernacle of Praise Ministries Inc, 1242 North Jefferson Street. Elder Willie C. Cuyler, Sr., pastor. Dr. Rudolph Nealy, officiant. The family will receive guests at the residence of Vivian Thompson for the repast, 955 Fourth Street, Monticello.

Joseph confessed Christ at an early age and joined Memorial Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Raymond Junious. He served as a church bell ringer and on the kitchen committee. He was a 1968 graduate of Howard academy High School in Monticello, home of the Bumblebees.

To cherish his memories are his wife Laura Thompson, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.; children Kimberly and Kory Thompson, Monticello, and Brianna White, Ft. Lauderdale; granddaughter Kalani Naomi, Ft. Lauderdale; brothers Samuel Thompson, Green Cove Springs, FL., Nathaniel Thompson, Charlotte, NC., James Thompson, Monticello, and Andrew Thompson, Tallahassee, FL.; sisters Dorothy W. Benjamin, Monticello, and Mary Ann Bennett, Los Angeles, CA.; first wife Vivian Thompson, mother of his children Kim and Kory; sister-in-law Dianne Huffins, Goldsboro, NC.; and many other relatives and sorrowing friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Richard and Johnnie Ruth Thompson, and Delores Hayes.

The family of the late Joseph Lee Thompson would like to thank everyone who has given their unselfish support and love during their time of bereavement. May God bless and keep you.

