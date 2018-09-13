Minister Josephine Perry, 88, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Old Jefferson County High School Auditorium, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery. Viewing is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Tillman of Monticello.

The oldest of five girls and a Jefferson County native, Minister Perry was a retired elementary school teacher. She earned her Bachelor’s at Florida A&M University and Master’s degree from the University of South Florida, with post-graduate studies at Syracuse University. She was an educator for 38 years in the Jefferson County School System.

Ordained to preach in the Church of God, she had pastored in Tallahassee for many years. She was well-known for her even temperament and kind words.

Treasuring her love and legacy are her loving sisters, Manual Lee Perry Wright and Celestine Perry (Albert Jr.) Thomas, plus several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Sam Jr. and Jessie Lee Williams Perry, and sisters Nadine Perry and Gennieve Perry Reshard.

