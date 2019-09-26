Mrs. Josie Lee Leslie Harris, 86, of Monticello, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Springfield Cemetery, in Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 27, at Greater Fellowship.

Mrs. Harris was a certified nursing assistant and a member of Refuge House of God Apostolic Outreach Ministries.

Treasuring her love and legacy are her children: Nathaniel (Bernice) and William Harris, Barbara (Richard) Moore, Martha Tucillo, Debra (Maecio) Campbell, Sandra Stubbins, Sharon Harris, Patricia (Evan) Ferrell, Linda (Pastor Lucius) Wade, Tammy (Ky McLeod) Harris; 65 grand, 35 great-grand and five great-great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Mrs. Harris' husband, William Sr. preceded her in death.

