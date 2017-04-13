JROTC competes at State – School Board recognizes cadets

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

When the Jefferson County School Board recognized the JROTC Drill Team for their achievement at the State Drill Meet, it was a history-making moment for the cadets; they had gone to state for the last five years in a row, but this year was their last as the Jefferson County Middle High School JROTC.

Next year, they will be a part of the Somerset Academy Charter School Company, and JCMHS will have a different name, although Somerset has promised that it will retain “Jefferson” as part of that name.

However bittersweet that knowledge might have been to many, it was with obvious pride and joy that First Sgt. Terry Walker, along with several school district members, praised and congratulated the team on a job well done and on what they had accomplished in spite of the odds against them.

A team needs at least two months of strong practice to be a contender, Walker told the audience, summing up the situation, but the Jefferson drill team had only three or four weeks.

Nevertheless, “all the judges said the things we did were amazing.”

The Jefferson drill team was up against 111 schools from all over the state, many of them larger schools from urban areas.

And, against those 111 other schools:

The male exhibition squad was ranked 19th

The dual exhibition squad (Mark Vinson and Christian Steen) was ranked 33rd

The female exhibition squad was ranked 13th

Walker thanked the JROTC sponsors, the cadets and their parents, saying that, “the support I’ve gotten here has been mind-boggling.” He has had a connection to Jefferson County since childhood, and “God meant for me to be here.”

“The whole school board supported this,” he added, but he had special words of thanks for school board member Shirley Washington, saying that “this (the JROTC) was a vision of hers for many years,” even before the program started in the 90s, and when the group needed one more van to transport them to the State Drill Meet, it was Washington who arranged it for them.

“Children are my passion,” Washington said. “I have one daughter and one granddaughter, and anything I would do for them I would do for any of these cadets, and they know that.”

He also specifically thanked Chief Kent Watson, who was instrumental in getting the program started so many years ago, along with his wife, school board chair Gladys Roann-Watson, who has also been a dedicated supporter of the program as well as Sandra Saunders and Bill Brumfield. John Nelson and the VFW have also been strong supporters, and the local Burger King has made sure the team was always fed whenever they had to travel somewhere for competitions. Other supporters included the entire school board past and present, such as former school boarder member Larry Halsey, JROTC parents Nicki Seaton, Cynthia Whitfield and Shaundra Buggs, Capital City Bank and Tri-County Electric.

“I’m very proud of the JROTC,” school board member Bill Brumfield said.

School Superintendent Marianne Arbulu also praised the drill team, saying “I want to thank Sgt. Walker and the (JROTC) parents for making us proud.”

For further details and photos from the State Drill Meet, with all the participating cadets, stay tuned to the Monticello News/Jefferson Journal.