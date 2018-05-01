JROTC returns triumphant from drill championships

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) is a program founded in character development, service to the United States, personal responsibility, values of citizenship and promoting a sense of accomplishment. High school students who are enrolled in JROTC are called 'cadets' and are provided with quality training that prepares them for more than just the prospects of a future career in the military.

On Friday, April 6, the Jefferson Somerset JROTC Cadets headed to the 2018 Florida State Drill Championships to perform against 99 other teams and, according to Somerset's 1st Sgt Terry Walker, the group that he accompanied to Lakeland, FL. for the 2018 championship was the largest performing drill team since his time of being there.

16 Cadets in total attended the championship drill meet. The first exhibition from Jefferson County to perform was the Male Exhibition Squad.

“These seven cadets were composed and fearless,” said Sgt. Walker, adding that only one mistake was made, as a cadet dropped a weapon. “In exhibition, dropping the weapon is a major deduction. However, the cadet recovered quickly and continued.” The Male Exhibition Squad from Jefferson Somerset placed in the top 10, and were informed by judges that had it not been for the weapon drop, they'd have placed in the top five.

The next exhibit was the Platoon Exhibition and despite having a short amount of time for this particular exhibit, Sgt. Walker expressed great pride over the performing cadets. Out of 43 JROTC teams, Jefferson Somerset's placed 12, putting them just below the top ten.

Dual Exhibition came next, with Mark Vinson and Christian Steen taking the event and coming out as the 26th team out of 62 teams.

“These individuals had the least amount of practice,” said Sgt. Walker. “This is a major accomplishment for these two seniors.”

Following the dual event the Individual Exhibition.

“This was the most disappointing event,” Sgt. Walker said. In Individual, Tavoris Tice was performing solo, and despite his excellence on the team, the 2018 championships were a bit of a let down. “Tice is an excellent spinner and he is our best spinner, but he did not perform to the best of his abilities,” added Sgt. Walker.

Despite that, Tice still came out in the middle ground as the 31st out of 62.

Out of the 99 school JROTC competing at Lakeland, Jefferson Somerset's JROTC came out in 22nd Place, which was no small feat for the cadets at Jefferson County and showed just how much their determination, training and effort was able to achieve.

“Overall, this is a proud moment for me,” said Sgt. Walker. “Being the drill team coach, I know by far that this is the best team we have taken to state. We have reached great achievements and this is something our seniors will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

Jefferson Somerset's JROTC has four senior this year, all three of whom have already set the course for their life. Christian Steen will be joining the Marines on May 8, Mark Vinson will be joining the Army on June 4, Jadica Arnold (who did not compete in the 2018 championships) will start her Army career on June 5 and Jayshawn Francis, who signed on with Edward Waters College, will play basketball during a four-year scholarship.

“I know for a fact that they are all prepared for future greatness,” said Sgt. Walker.