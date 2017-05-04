JROTC Staff learns about justice system at state capital

Story submitted

Christian Steen

Our Senior Army Instructor, Lieutenant Colonel William Liptrot, said that he “wanted to broaden the scope to our cadets and expose us to as many uplifting experiences as possible.”

So, on Thursday, April 20th, he and the Jefferson County Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) staff traveled to Tallahassee, to the State Capitol and the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court as the special guest of Judge Augustus D. Aikens, Judge Ashenafi Richardson, and Mr. Grant Slayden, Esquire. The trip was amazing.

We attended first appearance (the procedure in which defendants come before the judge and are informed of the charges against them, as well as their rights), where Judge Richardson informed us that in the United States, every person arrested must appear before a judge within 24 hours. We were quietly led into the room while the appearances were taking place via Skype. I found out that those arrested can get out of jail by paying bail and that they can either get a free public defender assigned to them, or they can hire a private attorney.

It was sad finding out why so many were in jail: some had been arrested for breaking and entering, battery, not paying child support, grand theft, and possession of cocaine. A homeless man had been arrested for trespassing. He needed medical attention because he was suffering from drug withdrawal symptoms. The largest amount of bail money was $17,500.

Leaving Judge Richardson, we went to Judge Augustus D. Aikens, where, in the middle of his official cases, he took the time to give us details on how the judicial system works. He graduated from Madison High School and the United States Army paid for his undergraduate and law school degrees from Florida State University, before he went on to become the Adjunct General for the Florida National Guard. He clarified how he became a judge, described the various positions of his court team, and gave us a detailed description of how the judicial system works. We learned that in the United States legal system, first appearance, when people see a judge within 24 hours of being arrested, is a privilege of our US citizenship. In many cases people can regain their freedom if bail is paid. Another advantage of our citizenship is that, if arrested, you are given a free attorney, but you can also hire a private lawyer. However, private lawyers are very expensive.

Judge Akins was kind enough to come and do a Q&A with us. He was really nice and answered all of our questions. It was an excellent learning experience to view real cases and discover how our system works.

Mr. Slayden coordinates the schedules of all of the judges; he is also a Colonel in the United States Army Reserve, working in Air Defense. He gave an exciting presentation about his life as a United States Army soldier and his rise from Private to Colonel. “I really enjoy my job,” he said. He was working with people who came from different career backgrounds and told us that it was sort of a family tradition to join the military. We also did a quick Q&A with him. Soon afterwards, we left the courthouse to go to the State Capitol.

At the Capitol, the largest building in the county, we took pictures and went all the way to the top 22nd floor, where we saw the city of Tallahassee. It was beautiful. We were in the sky and it was fun. Before departing, we gave a prayer of thanksgiving. The cadets had an enriching and profound trip that came to an end far too fast. Leaving Judge Aikens, we went to Golden Coral for a free lunch, compliments of 6th Brigade from Hunter Army Air Base in Savannah, Georgia. The food and deserts were tasty, but not as great as the knowledge learned from LTC Liptrot and Judge Aikens about the U.S. justice system.

Finally, we all loaded the bus and headed back to Jefferson County Middle High School’s Army JROTC. The experience was unforgettable and we truly enjoyed ourselves. I look forward to visiting again.