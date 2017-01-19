JROTC winter blood drive could save 60 lives

Cadet Capt. Lakayla Jones

Story submitted

In December, the Jefferson County Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps of Cadets conducted its first Blood Drive in over a decade at Jefferson County Midde/High School. This year produced record participation from teachers, administrators, students and cadets in giving blood, the gift of life. The Tiger Battalion contributed abundant pints of blood.

“It was enough to save 60 lives,” according to Jeremy Rhodes of One Blood.

It was an amazing sight to see. Our cadets displayed great courage. Many were terrified of needles, but seeing them donate for the Tiger Battalion was overwhelming.

The Southeastern Community Blood Center (One Blood) treated us with the utmost respect; they were nice, funny and taught us many things that we didn’t know about blood. It was an insightful experience for all who participated. One cadet stated that, “giving blood this year meant a lot to me, especially my first time doing it.”

This blood drive was a part of our JROTC’s service learning, and helping others is what giving blood means.

The One Blood center personnel joked with us to ease our tension, and the trained professionals gave us lessons on blood. The trained professionals gave us enriched lessons on blood and we learned the importance of donating blood to enhance one’s community. This was a profound experience for every cadet and faculty member.

The meaning that one was possibly saving someone’s life by donating blood made the cadets feel very important, valued and proud of themselves. In addition, through donating blood, the cadets received a coveted JROTC service ribbon and a free health screening that included a cholesterol check and learning our individual blood type. We also received long-sleeved shirts and blankets to proudly represent our contribution to this noble cause.

JROTC is the best!