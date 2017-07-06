Judge denies sexual offender’s plea for reduced probation

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A 61-year-old man who asked the court for a shortening of his lengthy probation given his good behavior since the original offense and his current health issues got little sympathy from the judge.

Davis Westley Sego asked through his attorney, Fred Pearson, that Circuit Judge Dawn Caloca-Johnson terminate his 15-year probation, of which he had served 11 years.

The case was never discussed in detail in court nor the charges ever named per se, but indications were that the offense involved the sexual molestation of a minor.

Pearson acknowledged “the severity of the case,” but said that his client had since complied with all the court’s requirements, had committed no new violations, and had undergone a psychological evaluation.

Pearson had Sego’s niece and nephew testify as to the latter’s full compliance with the stipulations of the probation and the difficulty that their uncle was experiencing because of his medical condition and the electronic monitoring device that he was required to wear.

“There have been no reports of violations,” Pearson reiterated. “He has complied with 70 percent of his probation.”

Assistant State Attorney Andrew Deneen, however, didn’t buy into the argument, noting that this wasn’t the first time that Sego had approached the court to ask for a termination of his probation.

Deneen next had the victim and her mother testified. The two (the victim is now a young woman with a daughter of her own whom she said she didn’t want to expose to the same danger) asked the court not to terminate the probation. By right, the two said, Sego should have gone to prison. That they had agreed to the probation, they said, had to do with familial and circumstantial considerations at the time.

They were adamant, however, that Sego should serve his probation in full and claimed that despite no formal complaints being on file, they had on at least three occasions called deputies to report instances of Sego violating the condition of

his probation.

Judge Caloca-Johnson agreed with the victim and her mother. She noted that Sego had pleaded to three second-degree felonies and had scored five years in prison. And had he chosen to go to trial and been found guilty, he would have been exposed to up to 45 years in prison, she said.

As for Pearson ‘s argument on the cost of the monitoring device, which was estimated to be about $300 monthly, the judge noted that the cost was being waived, so that it presented no financial hardship to Sego.

“Motion denied,” Judge Caloca-Johnson said. “The monitoring stays in place.”