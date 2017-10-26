Judge finds School District liable

Public records request denied; School District ordered to pay fees

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Comes now a 35-page final judgment from Circuit Judge Dawn Calcoca-Johnson relating to a Jefferson County School Board matter dating from early 2016, yet another indication of why the district is in its present circumstances. Judge Calcoca-Johnson issued her ruling on Oct. 12, finding in favor of petitioner Orenthya J. Sloan and awarding him attorneys’ fee -- a cost that local taxpayers will ultimately pay for a case that should have never gone to court, if the district had done what the law required it to do. Attorney Stephen Webster, who with Attorneys Louis Jean-Baptiste and David Kemp represented Sloan, said he was prevented from saying what his legal fee might be because it was still being negotiated. What he could say, however, was that the fee would be significantly higher than what it would have been if the district had resolved the issue without the need of litigation, he said. “My initial fee was a fraction of my fee now,” Webster said. The judge in her ruling found that the district failed to maintain the required public records, and what’s more, refused to provide the public records when requested. The judge’s cited violations included the district’s failure to preserve records, its failure to timely produce the records, and charging an unreasonable fee for procurement of the records. The judgment throughout identifies the School Board as “the respondent”. But in actuality, the issue was with former School Superintendent Al Cooksey, who headed the administration. By law, Webster explains, “Any action against a school district has to be made against the school board.” As it was, however, the school board was largely kept in the dark about the matter except for those instances when Sloan appealed to it directly for rectification of the administration’s stonewalling, according to the lawsuit. Which appeal accomplished little, as anyone who is familiar with the relationship between the school board and superintendent will know that it was largely an antagonistic and counterproductive one.

