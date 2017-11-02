Judie “Roy”Campbell Jr., 58, passed away October 22, 2017.

The funeral procession will leave from Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 8753 Waukeenah Hwy, Monticello, FL. 32344. The committal and interment service will be held at Boland Community Cemetery. Viewing/visitation will be Friday, Nov. 3, 3-7 p.m. at Hagan and Bradwell Funeral Service located at 175 N. Railroad Street, Monticello, FL 32344.

A Monticello native, Judie graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1978, worked as a foreman in South Carolina, drove trucks and worked many missions with the Red Cross.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted daughter: Priscilla Anderson (Quentin), San Antonio, TX; grandchildren: Amani Landers, Qeoni and Yarri Anderson, San Antonio, TX; one sister Mary Howard-Thompson of Charlotte, NC; three brothers, Samuel (Brenda) Howard, Alexander Howard of Lamont, FL; Jesse (Hagah) Campbell of Chocowinity, NC; two sister-in-laws, Gurly Campbell and Linda Campbell of South Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

He was proceeded in death by his father Judie Campbell Sr., and brothers, Willie Campbell, Thomas Campbell and Harris Campbell.

