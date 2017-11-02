Judie “Roy”Campbell Jr., 58, passed away October 22, 2017.
The funeral procession will leave from Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 8753 Waukeenah Hwy, Monticello, FL. 32344. The committal and interment service will be held at Boland Community Cemetery. Viewing/visitation will be Friday, Nov. 3, 3-7 p.m. at Hagan and Bradwell Funeral Service located at 175 N. Railroad Street, Monticello, FL 32344.
A Monticello native, Judie graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1978, worked as a foreman in South Carolina, drove trucks and worked many missions with the Red Cross.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted daughter: Priscilla Anderson (Quentin), San Antonio, TX; grandchildren: Amani Landers, Qeoni and Yarri Anderson, San Antonio, TX; one sister Mary Howard-Thompson of Charlotte, NC; three brothers, Samuel (Brenda) Howard, Alexander Howard of Lamont, FL; Jesse (Hagah) Campbell of Chocowinity, NC; two sister-in-laws, Gurly Campbell and Linda Campbell of South Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
He was proceeded in death by his father Judie Campbell Sr., and brothers, Willie Campbell, Thomas Campbell and Harris Campbell.
Judie “Roy”Campbell Jr.
Judie “Roy”Campbell Jr., 58, passed away October 22, 2017.