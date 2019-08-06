Judo champion, teacher and chief:

The legacy of Monticello's Chief Frisby

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

For 12 years, David Frisby served as the Chief of Police for the Monticello Police Department (MPD) before his retirement from a then-37-year career in law enforcement for North Florida.

Even after retirement, Frisby couldn’t be kept from the badge, as he served on the new Chief Fred Mosley’s reserve until 2016.

But, law enforcement wasn’t his first career choice.

Frisby was born in Lincoln, the capital city of Nebraska, but his family moved from Nebraska to California when he was only six months old, prompting Frisby to comment that he “can’t claim” the ‘cornhusker state’ as his native state.

The Frisby family lived in Bakersfield, Calif., located 115 miles north of Los Angeles, Calif., until David Frisby was six years old.

From California, his family moved across the country, relocating to Florida, where they made their home in Ft. Lauderdale.

It was there, on Florida’s southeastern coast, where Frisby lived until he graduated high school in 1964.

For the next few years, Frisby would study mathematics and philosophy at the University of Florida, before graduating with his Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics in 1969.

Despite admiring those who pursued a career in law enforcement, Frisby chose to become a math teacher – a career choice he felt was safer, more prestigious and would come with “better hours.”

Frisby moved again, this time to North Florida’s Gadsden County, where he would teach high school math for a year at the Greensboro Florida High School.

“But I wasn’t happy there,” Frisby conceded.

It was at no fault of the educational system – but Frisby chose to put his days as a math teacher behind him; instead, he entered service with the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) as a Police Reserve Officer in 1971.

It wouldn’t be for another whole year, in 1972, when Frisby would become a full-time officer with the TPD, launching himself into a lifelong career of service, dedication and community involvement as a member of law enforcement.

For the next 25 years, Frisby would serve with the TPD, although his time as an officer in Tallahassee would be marked with a variety of other experiences, such as receiving a Masters of Science in Educational Administration from the Florida State University, serving on task forces with the United States Deputy Marshal’s office and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, teaching police defensive tactics at the Lively Law Enforcement Academy, and founding The Gadfly, a police newsletter for the Big Bend area.

It was also while employed as an officer at the TPD that Frisby met his wife, Merry Ann, who was also employed at the TPD; together, David and Merry Ann would go on to raise six children in Leon County.

In addition to these accomplishments, Frisby maintained a presence in the Judo martial arts community.

“I was a very active Judo player,” says Frisby, humbly.

In 1974, Frisby accompanied the United States Judo Association National Team to the World Juno Championships in Vienna, Austria.

This accompaniment of the national team, however, marked the conclusion of several regional, state and national Judo championships that Frisby had already placed under his belt.

The Vienna, Austria competition would be one of two international championships that Frisby competed within, and in 1979, Frisby became a global champion in the International Police Olympics, where he won a silver medal.

Frisby’s activity within the Judo community continued as he served as the Tallahassee Community College’s Judo Instructor (1974-1983), was a chairman with the United States Judo Association (1978-1982), was a member of the United States Judo Association Board of Governors (1979-1981) and is still a life member of the United States Judo Association (1979-present).

Currently, Frisby is a Fifth Degree Black Belt under the United States Judo Association.

In 1996, Frisby ended his career with the TPD, leaving the Tallahassee agency after achieving the title of Lieutenant and Internal-Affairs Commander, in order to pursue a new venture in Monticello as the Monticello Police Department (MPD) Chief of Police.

In the small, Jefferson County agency, Frisby would serve out the remainder of his law enforcement career as chief.

Throughout his long career in law enforcement, Frisby has had many opportunities to turn lives around, uphold the law and commit to community protection – but one instance, in particular, will be forever marked in his book of experiences.

“There was a terrible drug, burglary/robbery gang working Central Florida,” began Frisby, telling the tale of a criminal take-down that placed Monticello in the history books.

According to Frisby, multiple sheriff’s offices and police departments from around the state had joined together in a task force with the sole purpose of arresting this gang. The task force, however, seemed to have little success in actually figuring out how the burglaries were taking place, much less arresting the criminals at fault.

“They specialized in Winn-Dixie stores. They’d go to a Winn-Dixie, and they’d break in,” continued Frisby.

While the criminals were breaking into the grocery stores, they made sure to leave behind damage that would make it look as if they were actually breaking out of the business.

Due to the misleading clues, law enforcement officers concluded that these criminals were staying in the business, waiting for employees to leave and once the grocery store was closed up, the criminals would break out.

Frisby said that the law enforcement task force continued to search for the culprits, but remained unsuccessful.

And then, Monticello was included in the list of growing victims.

“We got hit by one of those gangs,” said Frisby. “I got all our senior staff together to find out what was happening and we had a theory.”

Despite the common conclusion, the MPD’s officers reasoned that the criminals weren’t actually breaking out, they were really breaking in. “Even though [the criminals] were making a big mess, making it look like they’d broke out, somehow they were really breaking in,” said Frisby.

Now that the MPD was included in the law enforcement agencies that were conducting investigations into the crime, Frisby said that the MPD was allowed access to information about the criminal gang, information that had been previously kept secret.

“There was this big, secret task force. But because we were now victims, we were allowed to know.”

The MPD learned that the criminals would rob Winn-Dixie stores and fill up “bags and bags” of pharmaceutical drugs.

“They were really good, really clever.”

Using the information that they had learned from the inter-agency task force, information that had been collected from previous hits, the MPD concluded that Monticello would be hit again.

“With a lot of persuasion, I convinced the Winn-Dixie manager to let us put up motion detectors right where we thought they’d go in,” said Frisby, and after multiple false alarms, there was finally a moment of success.

The MPD’s theory that the criminals were breaking into – and not out of – the store proved correct. In March of 2006, the criminals were caught in the act of robbing Monticello’s Winn-Dixie.

The police department’s officers established a perimeter around the store, before eventually conducting an arrest on the individuals at the nearby Burger King.

The arrests made by the MPD paved the way for other arrests pertaining to the gang of criminals that had, for so long, terrorized Central Florida.

“They couldn’t catch them, but we did. We broke the ring that had been terrorizing the Central Florida area,” said Frisby. “It was a real pleasant thing to add to the end of my career.”

Now, a plaque commemorating the successful accomplishments of the “little” Monticello police force hangs in the MPD office.

“The entire marshal resources and law enforcement in Central Florida were trying to catch something – and they couldn’t,” added Frisby. “It was an incredible thing for us to do.”

In 2008, after three-terms as a Chief of Police in Monticello, David Frisby hung up the gun belt and badge and retired with 37 years of law enforcement experience.

Even then, though, he continued to serve as a reserve within the MPD’s roster until 2016, giving him over 40 years of total experience as an officer of the law.

Throughout his many years of living in Monticello, Frisby has watched the community change and develop in a multitude of ways – but not all too quickly.

“That’s one of the nice things about Monticello and one of the reasons I’m still here. It doesn’t change much, and when it does, it changes slowly. It’s an incredibly polite, sweet community,” said Frisby. “I’ve lived in many places, Ft. Lauderdale, Tallahassee, but I don’t think I’d want to live any place but here.”

Now that he’s retired, Frisby says he stays plenty busy spending time with his 12 grandchildren, 10 of which live in the United States and eight who live in the Tallahassee area.

“Every weekend, my house is full of grandchildren, and during the summer, most weeks are full of grandchildren,” he adds.

Frisby also stays active by being a member of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, participating in the Monticello Kiwanis Club, serving as a trustee for the Monticello Opera House, associating himself with the Jefferson County Republican Party and the United States Judo Association, and serving as a board member for the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.

There are, however, definitely things Frisby says he misses about being a police officer.

Things that, Frisby says, most retired law enforcement officers find themselves missing once they hang up the badge.

“You always miss the camaraderie,” says Frisby. “Women are kinda smarter than men in one way – they socialize. They get together and drink wine. But ‘real men’ get together to raise a barn, to get up a posse, or something with a purpose.”

Just getting together without that purpose, Frisby says, has been considered ‘less manly’ by many of his social and gender peers. “I miss the constant get-togethers and going to do something.”

Despite the things he misses from his 40-plus years of serving the Tallahassee and Monticello communities, Frisby is grateful for the opportunity it allowed him to use to do good and impact the communities he lived in.

“Law enforcement... it was always something I wanted to do,” concluded Frisby.