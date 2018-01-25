Julia Fleming

Mrs. Julia Ammons Fleming, 103, passed on Thursday, January 18, 2018. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, January 27, in Oakfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, January 26, at Tillman of Monticello. A lifelong resident of Jefferson County, "Ms. Nan" was a retired nursery employee. Among her survivors are her cousins-caregivers, Carlos (Erenn) Madison, Minister Barry (Ann) Graham and Reverend Cornelius Francis; and several other loving cousins and friends.

