July Fourth Fireworks

Dear Patriot:

Our community is fortunate to have a native son who generously donates his skill and time to produce a Fourth of July fireworks display that would make ANY community proud. We need to do our part in reminding and educating our young people of today.

Wallace Bullock and his pyrotechnics crew have again volunteered their considerable time and effort for another great fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day. All we need do is raise the funds pay for materials to build the fireworks that will be used in the show.

In the past you have been a generous supporter of the fireworks fund raising effort. We hope we can count on your support again this year. Since contributions to the American Legion are tax deductible, the Legion is proud to lead the fund raising effort.

Please make your checks payable to the American Legion, P. O. Box 761, Monticello, FL 32345. You may also make a deposit the American Legion Fireworks Acct. at either of our local banks.

Please pass this information along to your friends and neighbors that would like to participate.

Buddy Westbrook, Past District Commander, 850-997-2973 • Bubba Bullock, Pyrotechnician, 850-242-2540

Related