June Church News Notes

June 4

Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Usher Board will celebrate its anniversary at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Rev. Nathaniel Trumpett of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church and his Quincy church family will render this annual service. Everyone is invited to come and worship for this occasion. Rev. Dr. Melvin Roberts, pastor. Sis. Janie Crumity, president.

Psalm 84.10

June 4

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 389 SW Ray Charles Avenue Greenville, extends a cordial invitation to join in celebrating the 40th Pastor Anniversary of Moderator Emeritus J.B. Duval on the first Sunday in June at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bishop Thomas Blue, III from Jacksonville, the newly elected pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Madison, will be in charge of the 11 a.m. worship service and Moderator Issac Manning and the Bethpage Missionary Baptist Church of Monticello, will conduct the 3 p.m. service. You may contact Rev. Larry Williams, chairman, at 850-590-7889 for more information. Please find time to come and share this memorable occasion. Min. Larry Williams, assistant pastor, 850-948-2099.

June 5

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday evening at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

June 6

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

June 7, 21

First Presbyterian Church will host EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at 850-997-2252, or go to eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Rev. R.C. Griffin III, pastor.

June 7

Tri-County Ministries offers counseling at Harvest Center on Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Marvin Graham at 850-212-7669.

June 8

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings at Christ Episcopal Church annex. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

June 14

Jefferson County Ministerial Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday in the back room of the Brick House Eatery. For more information, contact Pastor John Hicks at monticelloministry@aol.com.

June 15

Big Bend Hospice Breaking Bread Clergy will gather from 12 to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday at the BBH Tallahassee Office, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, for a complimentary lunch, program, and speaker presentation. The public is invited. One-CEU will be provided. Reserve seating now by contacting Candace McKibben at candace@bigbendhospice.org or 850-878-5310.

June 17

Heirline, Sunday Drive, and LifeSong will be in concert on Saturday at the Madison Church of God in Madison, beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free! A love offering will be received during the concert. For more information contact Bryant Thigpen at 850-464-0114 or 850-973-3500.

June 23, 24

USDA Commodities Food Program and Second Harvest Food Bank together with the churches of New Bethel AME, Elizabeth MB, Hickory Hill MB, Mt. Pleasant AME, and Philadelphia MB will provide food to those needing assistance monthly at 8 a.m. Usually on the fourth Saturday with distribution at the New Bethel AME Church, 6496 Ashville Highway. Volunteers are also needed on the Friday evening before at 6:30 p.m. to help bag the food packages. Contact Nellie Randell at 850-997-5605, or Jackie Harvey at 850-997-8410 to volunteer or for more information about this program. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, pastor.

June 24

Faith and Worship Ministries, 7337A Old Lloyd Road, will host a Health Fair on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. If your organization would like to set up an information table at this event call 850-973-5000x1561 or trista.agner@flhealth.gov. Bring tables, chairs, tablecloths, etc. for the event. Free cholesterol and hemoglobin A1C screenings and learn how to be heart healthy.

June 25

Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Pastor's 16th Anniversary at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday with Rev. Joseph Nelson and the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in charge of the service. At 3 p.m. Rev. LaNorris McFadden and the Tallahassee Shady Grove #1 Primitive Baptist Church will be in charge of the service. Rev. Dr. Melvin Roberts, pastor.

June 25

Elizabeth Baptist Church is hosting it's second Free Movie Night at the Monticello Opera House on Sunday, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The feature showing for this outreach ministry is 'Beyond the Mask'. It's a revolutionary new family film that brings history to life in a faith-filled adventure celebrating grace, liberty, and true freedom that can only be found in Christ. Contact Church Pastor Robert Dennison for more information or to volunteer at 850-997-8444 or robert@ebcmonticello.com.

June 26

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center. Alzheimer’s Project, Inc., a non-profit organization, extends a warm supportive welcome to caregivers. Any questions or comments may be relayed to Rural Outreach Manager Stephanie Pollack at 850-386-2778 or visit www.alzheimersproject.org or call the church at 850-997-5545 for directions. A light lunch is provided. This is a free monthly program offering a time of sharing and learning with each other. Bring another caregiver with you. Rev. John Hicks, pastor.

June 30

Central Baptist Church Aucilla will host a Patriotic Musical: 'Sweet Land of Liberty' on Friday night at 7 p.m.

June 30

Food Share distribution at Christ Episcopal Church from 9 to 11 a.m. usually on the last Friday of each month at 425 North Cherry Street. Father Jim May, pastor.

