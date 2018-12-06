Justin Brandon Stephens passed away Friday, November 30, 2018, at the age of 26, due to an automobile accident. Born in Tallahassee, FL. on March 9, 1992, he was preceded in death by his Grandpa, Clifford C. Mathis and his uncle, Donald C. Mathis.

Justin is survived by his mother, Candi Uren (Mathis) and stepfather, Billy Uren, of Monticello, FL; his father, George Stephens, Jr., of Tallahassee; his brother, Cody Uren, of Monticello; his sister, Jordan Stephens and "brother-in-law," Justin Nissley, of Tallahassee; his grandmother, Corinne Mathis, of Monticello; his grandparents George and Sheila Stephens, of Tallahassee; his niece and nephew, Sophia Grace Nissley and Easton Lee Nissley; his beloved girlfriend, Basta Lee, of Tallahassee; and his BEST friend forever, Chance Lunn, of Monticello; as well as uncles, aunts, cousins and MANY friends.

Justin was loved by many, hated by none. He was always the life of the party with his crooked little smile that would light up a room. His love for the outdoors made him a country boy at heart. He was considered a "redneck" in his teenage years but slowly matured into a clean-cut handsome young man. He worked at Publix for many years and loved his job and his work family. He always made time for his siblings and they adored each other.

Heaven gained another Angel. I find peace in knowing he is in the arms of his Grandpa Cliff and Uncle Don and they are watching over all of us.

Justin's "Service of Remembrance" will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, at the First Baptist Church of Monticello, located at 325 W. Washington St. Dennis Young will be officiating. A reception will be held at the fellowship hall following the service. The family will receive friends between the service and the reception.

