Kamea Dior Harris was born on February 11, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. "Sweetie" as she was so lovely called was loved by so many. On May 13, 2017, the Lord looked upon his garden and saw a rare beauty that he had to pick.

Baby Kamea leaves to cherish the sweetest memories her parents: Kierra White and Kevin Harris Sr., siblings: Kevin Harris Jr., Kareem Tyson, Khyran Harris, Kynnedi Harris, Kayden Harris, Karmen Harris, Klyer Robinson, and Khosen Harris, maternal grandparents: Brenda Thompson and Terrence (Casey) White Sr., paternal grandparents: Mary and Robert Harris , great grandparents Arthur and Ruby Dunlap, Richard and Betty Harris , god grandparents Elder Willie and Harriet Cuyler , a great grandmother: Lillia B. Mitchell , aunts: Latori Harris, LaCola (Ryan) Lewis, Breterrica White, Becky Taylor and Gabrielle White, uncles: Robert Harris Jr.,(Tanisha) , Terrence White Jr., Tamarick White, Xavier White, a special great aunt: Stephanie Randall, god parents: Stephen and Quierah Caldwell , a special godmother: Keisha Jones along with a host of other grieving family and friends.

Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Service, 175 North Railroad Street, Monticello FL. 850-997-1300 is in charge of the arrangements. A private ceremony and committal will be held Saturday May 20, 2017.

