Kamon D. Gentle

Kamon Deontrez Gentle, 31, of Monticello, FL passed tragically in Monticello on Sunday, December17, 2017. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec 24 at Bethpage M.B. Church, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec 23 at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. Kamon attended Jefferson County Public Schools and was a caretaker for Caminez Properties. His love and memory will be cherished forever by his children, Kamari, Kamaron, Kamya, Rylie and Kameria Gentle; parents, Vincent Gentle and Jacqueline Mack (Carl) Souter; siblings, DeAndre Thompson, Shantoria Livingston, Dani Acres, Darrell Jackson, Jacquri, Ladarious, Izell, Tamar, Jacquri, Sabriel, Alexi, Tamai, Brittany and Vernesia Gentle; maternal grandparents, Pearlie Jr. and Annette Mack; paternal grandmother, Katherine Simmons; companion, Kierra Gilmore; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

