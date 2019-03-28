Katherine Simmons, 79, passed on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Viewing-visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Tillman Funeral Home in Monticello. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Bethpage M.B. Church, with burial in New Bethel Cemetery, Monticello.

A Monticello native, Ms. Simmons lived in Tampa and Jacksonville before returning to the Monticello area. She was a home healthcare aide and a member of Bethpage. Cherishing her love and memory are her loving daughters, Derylene (Felix) Proctor and Kimberly (James) Wilson (caregiver); three devoted sons, Colonel (Prophet), Vincent and Willie (Louise) Gentle; 26 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gail Broxsie and Yolanda Randolph; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

