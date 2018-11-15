Katie Mae Crumity Edwards, 71, passed in Tallahassee on Sunday, November 11, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Shiloh AME Church, Aucilla, with burial in Emory Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, November 16, at Tillman of Monticello 850-997-5553.
A homemaker, Mrs. Edwards is survived by her sons: Jerry (Bridget) and Kelvin (Tasha Washington) Edwards; daughter, Lashada (Ronnie Jr.) Spearman; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Joseph, Eddie Frank (Hattie) and James (Freddie) Green; sisters, Eddie Lee Geathers, Estella and Dorothy (Marvin Arnold) Crumity; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Katie Mae Edwards
