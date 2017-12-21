Katie Mae Evans, 59, of Monticello passed on Thursday, December 14, 2017. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 at Bethel AME Church, Monticello, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. A 33-year employee of the Florida DHSMV, she was an active member of Bethel, serving as Steward, Usher, Financial Secretary and in many other capacities. Treasuring her love and legacy are her loving and devoted son, Eric D. Evans; sisters, Evangelist Queen E. Mosley, Mary Lee (Bubba) Shipp, Margaret (Joseph) Higginbottom and Mary Ann Evans; brothers, Robert and Willie Hagan, George (Wendy) and Calvin Evans and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Willie Evans and Elizabeth Hagan and siblings, Rosa Lee Hagan Parker and Timothy Evans.

