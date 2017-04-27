Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Do you or someone you know have high blood pressure? If so, the local Health Department and Extension Office are offering free classes to help individuals address high blood pressure.

If you are concerned about your blood pressure and are interested in attending scheduled classes, contact the Jefferson County Health Department by May 1 at 850-342-0170x2061 to register.

Keeping the Pressure Down begins on May 2 and will continue for the following eight Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Jefferson County Extension Office, 2729 West Washington Street in Monticello.

Program participants will receive three months of free gym membership to the Monticello Health and Fitness Center, 760 East Washington Street in Monticello.