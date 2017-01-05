Keller Real Estate Caravan comes to Jefferson County

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc

The Monticello/Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce hosted an Estate Caravan for Keller Real Estate on December 19 with lunch and a program after the tour of a few Jefferson County properties.

Leslie Wilkinson, title agent for North Florida Abstract, 220 South Cherry Street, organized the Friday event (850-294-1307, leslie@northfloridaabstract.com.) This was the first trip to Jefferson County and Monticello for a few of the real estate agents; they were very impressed with all that is offered here.

Keller Williams (KW) is the largest real estate agency by agent count throughout the world. It has 139,000+ agents in over 790 market centers across the globe. It is also the fastest growing real estate company by far.

KW offers a tremendous amount of training to its agents. The management at all levels believe agents, at the local level, are what makes it the best, and its international networking groups gives support selling properties in slower markets. Four of its agents live in Jefferson County with this international marketing reach.

While the Friday caravan was mostly KW agents, guests from Steve Walker Realty and Everything Realty were invited to join. KW believes in partnering with other brokerage since that is the best way to serve its customers.

The purpose of the caravan held a two-fold purpose. One, there's not as much buyer traffic in Jefferson County as there is in Leon County and because of that, agents miss out on the valuable feedback that buyers provide. This feedback gives the seller clues about things they can do to improve their seller's proceeds. Better to get the feedback from other realtors who work with buyers regularly than from those buyers that are looking to move into the county; because you only get one chance to make a first impression.

Second, listing agents often receive inquiries from buyers, and knowing what is available on the market is important to being professional realtors and providing service to the customers. Many times buyers may not qualify for the home listed, but can qualify for another home.

This was the second Jefferson County Caravan, the caravan runs monthly in Leon County. The next Jefferson County Caravan will be during the first week in February, and others will be organized for every two or three months.

Anyone who is interested in having their home featured on a caravan may contact KW at Keller Williams Town & Country Realty 850-321-0920, call or text.

­