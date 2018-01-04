Kelvin Livingston

Kelvin Maurice Livingston, 40, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Friday, December 29, 2017. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the old Jefferson County High School, with burial in Turkey Scratch Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. He was employed with Burford Tree Surgeons. Cherishing his love and legacy are his sons, Antwan and Kevota Livingston; daughters, Natalia and Kamierya Livingston; parents, Willie Mae Ingram and Charles (Elouise) Livingston; brother, Charles D. Livingston; sisters, Shantell Livingston, Sarah (Anthony) Black, Charlotte Hugger, Minnie Garrett, Sandra (William) Davis and Stephanie Smith; and several other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Emmery Scurry.
Related Posts
December 28, 2017
Edward F. Williams
December 28, 2017
Ola Mae Ganzy Hall
December 21, 2017