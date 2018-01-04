Kelvin Livingston

Kelvin Maurice Livingston, 40, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Friday, December 29, 2017. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the old Jefferson County High School, with burial in Turkey Scratch Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. He was employed with Burford Tree Surgeons. Cherishing his love and legacy are his sons, Antwan and Kevota Livingston; daughters, Natalia and Kamierya Livingston; parents, Willie Mae Ingram and Charles (Elouise) Livingston; brother, Charles D. Livingston; sisters, Shantell Livingston, Sarah (Anthony) Black, Charlotte Hugger, Minnie Garrett, Sandra (William) Davis and Stephanie Smith; and several other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Emmery Scurry.

Related