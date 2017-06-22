Kendall Perdue AAU State Champion

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Kendall Perdue placed first in floor competition, with a score of 9.2; fourth in vault competition, with a score of 9.150; tied for first in the bar competition, with a score of 9.1; and received a score of 8.950.

Kendall is a student at Aucilla Christian Academy and the eight-year-old daughter of Leslie and Mike Anderson of Perry, and the granddaughter of Earl Swann of Perry and Sue Waters of Monticello.

She was declared #1 in gymnastics in the state of Florida, for her age group following the Spring AAU (Amateur Athletic Union of the United States) State Championships, held at the Tampa Convention Center in May.

Kendall began training at Taylor Gymnastics at the age of two. Her years of hard work have paid off earning her the Elite Championship pin and medals of an AAU State Champ.

“I am so proud of her,” adds her grandfather from his Monticello Insurance Agency. “No one deserves this more than Kendall.”