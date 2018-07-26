Kercher and Rosmini on Academic Dean’s List at NFCC

Article Submitted

Victoria R. Kercher and Gabriel J. Rosmini, both of Monticello, were recognized for academic achievement with 48 other North Florida Community College students named to the Academic Dean’s List at the conclusion of NFCC Spring Term 2018.

The Academic Dean’s List recognizes outstanding academic achievement at the completion of each semester. Inclusion on the list is awarded to all full-time students who, during the term, have earned a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.79 on course work of at least 12 hours.

Congratulations to these Jefferson County students for their outstanding academic achievement.